Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Has $1.18 Million Holdings in EastGroup Properties, Inc. $EGP

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC decreased its position in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Free Report) by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,319 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $1,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EGP. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in EastGroup Properties by 1,035.7% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties during the second quarter valued at about $111,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 18,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. 92.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EastGroup Properties Price Performance

EGP opened at $177.87 on Thursday. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.67 and a 1 year high of $188.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.01 and a quick ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $172.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.97.

EastGroup Properties Increases Dividend

EastGroup Properties ( NYSE:EGP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.01). EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 35.58% and a return on equity of 7.28%. The firm had revenue of $182.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. EastGroup Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.940-8.980 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 2.300-2.340 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. This is a boost from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 130.25%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Richard Reid Dunbar sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,610,250. This trade represents a 8.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EGP shares. BNP Paribas raised EastGroup Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $207.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 27th. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded EastGroup Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $207.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on EastGroup Properties from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of EastGroup Properties in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities set a $200.00 price target on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research note on Monday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.80.

EastGroup Properties Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

