VanEck Bitcoin ETF (BATS:HODL) Shares Down 3.1% – Here’s Why

VanEck Bitcoin ETF (BATS:HODL – Get Free Report) shares were down 3.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $29.0350 and last traded at $29.06. Approximately 868,053 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $29.98.

VanEck Bitcoin ETF Stock Down 1.2%

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.81 and a 200 day moving average of $31.22.

About VanEck Bitcoin ETF

(Get Free Report)

The VanEck Bitcoin Trust (HODL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MarketVector Bitcoin Benchmark Rate index. The fund provides passive exposure to the price of Bitcoin through the purchase of shares, allowing investors to track the performance of Bitcoin without directly owning and managing the digital currency.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Bitcoin ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Bitcoin ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.