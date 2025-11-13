CENTRAL TRUST Co Trims Stake in Intel Corporation $INTC

CENTRAL TRUST Co lowered its stake in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 76,405 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 6,518 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westbourne Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 319.4% in the first quarter. Westbourne Investments Inc. now owns 71,425 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,622,000 after buying an additional 54,395 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Management purchased a new position in Intel in the second quarter worth about $1,593,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $754,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Intel by 6,865.7% during the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,151,425 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $25,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bancorp Inc ME purchased a new stake in Intel in the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC opened at $37.89 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.12. Intel Corporation has a 12 month low of $17.67 and a 12 month high of $42.48. The firm has a market cap of $181.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,792.79 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.10 billion. Intel had a net margin of 0.37% and a negative return on equity of 0.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.46) earnings per share. Intel has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.080-0.080 EPS. Analysts predict that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Intel from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, October 13th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Intel from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, New Street Research lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $23.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Hold rating and eight have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $34.84.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

