iShares LifePath Target Date 2035 ETF (NYSEARCA:ITDC) Trading 0.1% Higher – Time to Buy?

Shares of iShares LifePath Target Date 2035 ETF (NYSEARCA:ITDC – Get Free Report) traded up 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $34.62 and last traded at $34.57. 13,275 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 14,558 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.53.

iShares LifePath Target Date 2035 ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $61.53 million, a PE ratio of 20.04 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.61.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iShares LifePath Target Date 2035 ETF stock. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in iShares LifePath Target Date 2035 ETF (NYSEARCA:ITDC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC owned 1.17% of iShares LifePath Target Date 2035 ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

iShares LifePath Target Date 2035 ETF Company Profile

The iShares LifePath Target Date 2035 ETF USD (ITDC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target date asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that invests in equity, fixed income, and money market ETFs using an asset allocation strategy that shifts exposure as the target retirement date approaches.

