CENTRAL TRUST Co Grows Position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF $DFUS

CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 51.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,259 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,160 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Maseco LLP purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $529,336,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,610,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,511 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $71,622,000. Elser Financial Planning Inc raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 2,118.6% in the second quarter. Elser Financial Planning Inc now owns 948,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,979,000 after buying an additional 906,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apella Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 64.5% in the second quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 1,177,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,394,000 after buying an additional 461,706 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFUS opened at $74.23 on Thursday. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $52.10 and a 1 year high of $74.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.51. The company has a market capitalization of $18.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 1.01.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

