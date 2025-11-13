Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Acquires 286,803 Shares of Ribbon Communications Inc. $RBBN

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN – Free Report) by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,476,053 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 286,803 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Ribbon Communications were worth $5,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Ribbon Communications in the 1st quarter worth $1,297,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Ribbon Communications by 10.3% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 3,092,068 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,121,000 after buying an additional 289,210 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ribbon Communications in the first quarter worth about $805,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ribbon Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $619,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ribbon Communications by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,025,914 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,114,000 after buying an additional 145,159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

Ribbon Communications Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of Ribbon Communications stock opened at $3.24 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $572.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.50 and a beta of 1.40. Ribbon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.01 and a twelve month high of $5.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ribbon Communications ( NASDAQ:RBBN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $100.28 million during the quarter. Ribbon Communications had a positive return on equity of 6.49% and a negative net margin of 4.96%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ribbon Communications Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on RBBN. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Ribbon Communications in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Ribbon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Ribbon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Beatriz V. Infante sold 8,690 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.98, for a total transaction of $34,586.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 343,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,366,031.52. This represents a 2.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dan Redington sold 155,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total transaction of $626,399.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 14,176 shares in the company, valued at $57,129.28. This represents a 91.64% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 198,300 shares of company stock valued at $801,173 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Ribbon Communications Profile

Ribbon Communications Inc provides communications technology in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud and Edge, and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides software and hardware products, solutions, and services for voice over internet protocol communications, voice over long-term evolution, and voice over 5G communications, and unified communications and collaboration.

See Also

