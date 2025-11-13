Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Acquires New Shares in Blue Owl Capital Inc. $OWL

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 50,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $963,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 917,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,396,000 after purchasing an additional 243,658 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 4.7% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 71,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after buying an additional 3,214 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 5.9% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 303,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,073,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 23.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. 35.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OWL. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Monday, July 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer set a $25.00 price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Citigroup reiterated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Blue Owl Capital Trading Down 0.0%

OWL opened at $15.08 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.33. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.52 and a 12-month high of $26.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 251.36, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.12.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. The company had revenue of $727.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.95 million. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 1.89%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

Blue Owl Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th. Blue Owl Capital’s payout ratio is presently 1,500.00%.

Blue Owl Capital Profile

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager in the United States. The company offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer holistic framework of capital solutions to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. It also provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; liquid credit; GP strategic capital products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority stakes, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority stakes; and real estate products that focuses on acquiring triple net lease real estate by investment grade or creditworthy tenants.

