Boston Partners Increases Stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation $AGM

Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:AGM – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 420,637 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,764 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage were worth $80,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the first quarter worth approximately $257,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,602 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $13,614,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Napatree Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Napatree Capital LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 11.0% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,794 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 11.0% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,857 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. 68.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Price Performance

AGM stock opened at $166.87 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.95. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation has a twelve month low of $155.00 and a twelve month high of $217.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Announces Dividend

Federal Agricultural Mortgage ( NYSE:AGM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $105.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.94 million. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 18.86%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation will post 17.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.17%.

Insider Transactions at Federal Agricultural Mortgage

In related news, CEO Bradford T. Nordholm sold 4,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.12, for a total transaction of $870,650.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 32,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,754,552.40. This trade represents a 11.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Zachary Carpenter sold 293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.09, for a total value of $60,091.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 10,532 shares in the company, valued at $2,160,007.88. This trade represents a 2.71% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,017 shares of company stock worth $1,240,807. Company insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AGM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Federal Agricultural Mortgage from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $217.00 to $219.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Wall Street Zen raised Federal Agricultural Mortgage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $219.00.

About Federal Agricultural Mortgage

(Free Report)

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Corporate AgFinance, Farm & Ranch, Rural Utilities, and Renewable Energy. The company’s Agricultural Finance line of business engages in purchasing and retaining eligible loans and securities; guaranteeing the payment of principal and interest on securities that represent interests in or obligations secured by pools of eligible loans; servicing eligible loans; and issuing LTSPCs for eligible loans.

Featured Stories

