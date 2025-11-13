Boston Partners Grows Stock Holdings in Haemonetics Corporation $HAE

Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 543,169 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 11,738 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Haemonetics were worth $40,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Haemonetics by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 495 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Haemonetics by 59.4% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 443 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Haemonetics by 91.7% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 669 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Haemonetics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,461 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on HAE shares. Weiss Ratings lowered Haemonetics from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $78.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price target (down from $85.00) on shares of Haemonetics in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.50.

Shares of HAE opened at $73.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Haemonetics Corporation has a 1-year low of $47.31 and a 1-year high of $93.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.61 and a 200 day moving average of $62.33.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $327.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.61 million. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 26.64% and a net margin of 12.14%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. Haemonetics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.800-5.00 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Haemonetics Corporation will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system and Donor360 app.

