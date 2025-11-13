Eastman Chemical Company $EMN Position Increased by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 1,528.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 88,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,264 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $6,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EMN. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,212,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 1st quarter valued at $26,289,000. Atlantic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 1st quarter worth about $22,167,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 8.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,588,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $228,042,000 after acquiring an additional 202,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 5,315.9% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 200,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,623,000 after acquiring an additional 196,318 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.65% of the company’s stock.
Eastman Chemical Price Performance
Shares of EMN opened at $60.94 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.85. Eastman Chemical Company has a 1 year low of $56.75 and a 1 year high of $107.50.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $71.00 target price on Eastman Chemical in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $87.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, KeyCorp set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.62.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Eastman Chemical
About Eastman Chemical
Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Eastman Chemical
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Rare Earth Stocks: The Truce That Isn’t a Truce
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- Carving Up Profits: 3 Food Stocks on the Thanksgiving Table
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- C3.ai’s Reset: Why New Leadership Could Spark a Turnaround
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.