B. Riley Cuts CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS) Price Target to $28.00

CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS – Free Report) had its price target lowered by B. Riley from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research report report published on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for CPI Card Group’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.32 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PMTS. Roth Capital set a $30.00 price objective on shares of CPI Card Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Weiss Ratings cut CPI Card Group from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on CPI Card Group from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Wall Street Zen cut CPI Card Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered CPI Card Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.60.

Get CPI Card Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PMTS

CPI Card Group Price Performance

Shares of CPI Card Group stock opened at $14.03 on Monday. CPI Card Group has a one year low of $12.52 and a one year high of $35.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.77 million, a P/E ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 1.49.

CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.16). CPI Card Group had a net margin of 2.66% and a negative return on equity of 58.00%. The company had revenue of $137.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.62 million. Sell-side analysts expect that CPI Card Group will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at CPI Card Group

In other news, Chairman H Sanford Riley acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.20 per share, for a total transaction of $142,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman owned 51,457 shares in the company, valued at $730,689.40. This trade represents a 24.12% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CPI Card Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in CPI Card Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CPI Card Group by 100.4% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Virtus Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of CPI Card Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of CPI Card Group by 52.5% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of CPI Card Group by 130.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares in the last quarter. 22.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CPI Card Group

(Get Free Report)

CPI Card Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, data personalization, packaging, and fulfillment of financial payment cards. It operates through Debit and Credit, and Prepaid Debit segments. The Debit and Credit segment produces financial payment cards and provides integrated card services to card-issuing financial institutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CPI Card Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CPI Card Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.