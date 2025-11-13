Universal Insurance Holdings Inc $UVE Shares Purchased by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Universal Insurance Holdings Inc (NYSE:UVE – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 236,241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,487 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Universal Insurance were worth $6,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Universal Insurance by 42.9% during the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 43,862 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 13,177 shares during the period. Informed Momentum Co LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Insurance in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $855,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Universal Insurance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $487,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Insurance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,197,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Insurance by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 207,913 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,928,000 after buying an additional 10,486 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.61% of the company’s stock.

Universal Insurance Price Performance

UVE stock opened at $34.51 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.47. The firm has a market cap of $967.91 million, a P/E ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.56. Universal Insurance Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $18.72 and a 1 year high of $35.84.

Universal Insurance Announces Dividend

Universal Insurance ( NYSE:UVE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $400.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.36 million. Universal Insurance had a return on equity of 28.25% and a net margin of 7.74%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Universal Insurance Holdings Inc will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 195.0%. Universal Insurance’s payout ratio is 15.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jon Springer sold 35,435 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.41, for a total transaction of $1,113,013.35. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 271,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,531,835.48. This represents a 11.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Sean P. Downes sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.40, for a total transaction of $628,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 1,283,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,302,276.80. The trade was a 1.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 75,435 shares of company stock valued at $2,248,013. Company insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on UVE. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Universal Insurance in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Universal Insurance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Universal Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Universal Insurance has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy”.

Universal Insurance Company Profile

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. It develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire; and offers allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, liability, and personal articles coverages.

