Evercore ISI Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Paramount Skydance (NASDAQ:PSKY) Stock

Paramount Skydance (NASDAQ:PSKY – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “in-line” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price target points to a potential downside of 10.08% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Paramount Skydance from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Paramount Skydance from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Paramount Skydance in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Paramount Skydance from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Paramount Skydance from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and seven have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Paramount Skydance presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $13.91.

Shares of Paramount Skydance stock opened at $15.57 on Tuesday. Paramount Skydance has a 52 week low of $9.95 and a 52 week high of $20.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -518.83, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.26.

Paramount Skydance (NASDAQ:PSKY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.79 billion. Paramount Skydance had a positive return on equity of 4.51% and a negative net margin of 0.05%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. Paramount Skydance has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Skydance in the third quarter valued at $678,726,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Paramount Skydance in the 3rd quarter worth about $258,196,000. Contrarius Group Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in Paramount Skydance during the 3rd quarter valued at about $186,674,000. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Skydance during the third quarter valued at about $47,983,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Skydance during the third quarter valued at about $41,864,000. 73.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Paramount Global is a media and entertainment company which creates premium content and experiences for audiences. The company’s portfolio of consumer brands includes CBS, Showtime Networks, Paramount Pictures, Nickelodeon, MTV, Comedy Central, BET, Paramount , Pluto TV and Simon & Schuster, among others.

