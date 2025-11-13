Roth Capital Has Negative View of Sable Offshore Q1 Earnings

Sable Offshore Corp. (NYSE:SOC – Free Report) – Roth Capital reduced their Q1 2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sable Offshore in a research note issued on Monday, November 10th. Roth Capital analyst L. Mariani now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.46. Roth Capital currently has a “Buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sable Offshore’s current full-year earnings is ($6.39) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Sable Offshore’s Q2 2027 earnings at $0.42 EPS and Q3 2027 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

Sable Offshore (NYSE:SOC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.44).

SOC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Benchmark decreased their price target on Sable Offshore from $47.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Sable Offshore from $38.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Sable Offshore in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sable Offshore presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.60.

Sable Offshore Price Performance

NYSE:SOC opened at $6.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $634.38 million, a PE ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.63. Sable Offshore has a 12 month low of $4.58 and a 12 month high of $35.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sable Offshore news, major shareholder Global Icav Pilgrim purchased 982,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.04 per share, for a total transaction of $14,778,980.80. Following the purchase, the insider directly owned 10,933,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,438,245.76. This trade represents a 9.88% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 36.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sable Offshore

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Sable Offshore by 34.8% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 3,297 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS lifted its position in Sable Offshore by 101.6% during the 1st quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Sable Offshore in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,392,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Sable Offshore by 15.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Sable Offshore by 62.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the period. 26.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sable Offshore Company Profile

Sable Offshore Corp. engages in the oil and gas exploration and development activities in the United States. The company operates through three platforms located in federal waters offshore California. It owns and operates 16 federal leases across approximately 76,000 acres and subsea pipelines, which transport crude oil, natural gas, and produced water from the platforms to the onshore processing facilities.

Featured Stories

