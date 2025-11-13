QUALCOMM Incorporated $QCOM Stock Position Lifted by Boston Partners

Boston Partners raised its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 437,541 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 132,452 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $69,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avion Wealth increased its position in QUALCOMM by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 441 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 3,488 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.8% in the second quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. now owns 2,353 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 1,504 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Arete Research set a $200.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.38.

QUALCOMM Trading Up 1.5%

QCOM opened at $176.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $120.80 and a twelve month high of $205.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.63.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The wireless technology company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $11.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.74 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 40.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.69 EPS. QUALCOMM has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.300-3.500 EPS. Analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be issued a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 4th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.56, for a total transaction of $24,834,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 149,304 shares in the company, valued at $24,718,770.24. This represents a 50.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.82, for a total value of $122,462.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 1,106 shares in the company, valued at $171,230.92. This trade represents a 41.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 168,305 shares of company stock worth $27,858,392. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.