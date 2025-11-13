Torex Gold Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORXF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORXF – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TORXF. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th.

Get Torex Gold Resources alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Torex Gold Resources

Torex Gold Resources Stock Up 3.8%

Torex Gold Resources Company Profile

Shares of OTCMKTS:TORXF opened at $47.21 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.27. Torex Gold Resources has a 12-month low of $18.16 and a 12-month high of $49.39.

(Get Free Report)

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property, including Morelos Complex, which includes the El Limón Guajes Mine Complex; the Media Luna Project, a processing plant; and related infrastructure that covers an area of 29,000 hectares located southwest of Mexico City.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Torex Gold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torex Gold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.