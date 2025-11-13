Aytu BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Aytu BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the five ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.1667.

A number of analysts recently commented on AYTU shares. Maxim Group dropped their price target on Aytu BioPharma from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Ascendiant Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Aytu BioPharma from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Aytu BioPharma in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Aytu BioPharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Aytu BioPharma from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th.

Aytu BioPharma Stock Down 1.9%

NASDAQ AYTU opened at $2.06 on Friday. Aytu BioPharma has a 1 year low of $0.95 and a 1 year high of $2.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.99 million, a PE ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.22 and its 200 day moving average is $2.12.

Aytu BioPharma (NASDAQ:AYTU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 23rd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $15.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.06 million. Aytu BioPharma had a positive return on equity of 13.77% and a negative net margin of 20.43%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AYTU. Stonepine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Aytu BioPharma by 13.8% during the first quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 463,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 56,172 shares in the last quarter. Kanen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Aytu BioPharma during the second quarter valued at $1,250,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aytu BioPharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aytu BioPharma in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,351,000. Finally, Persistent Asset Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Aytu BioPharma in the 3rd quarter worth about $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.49% of the company’s stock.

Aytu Biopharma, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, acquiring, and commercializing novel products. It operates through the Rx and Consumer Health segments. The RX segment consists of various prescription pharmaceutical products sold through third parties. The Consumer Health segment includes various consumer health products sold directly to consumers.

