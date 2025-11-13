Mitchells & Butlers (LON:MAB) Insider Acquires £138.51 in Stock

Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB – Get Free Report) insider Timothy (Tim) Charles Jones purchased 57 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 243 per share, for a total transaction of £138.51.

Timothy (Tim) Charles Jones also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 10th, Timothy (Tim) Charles Jones purchased 54 shares of Mitchells & Butlers stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 253 per share, with a total value of £136.62.

On Friday, September 12th, Timothy (Tim) Charles Jones bought 53 shares of Mitchells & Butlers stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 262 per share, for a total transaction of £138.86.

On Friday, August 15th, Timothy (Tim) Charles Jones acquired 52 shares of Mitchells & Butlers stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 264 per share, for a total transaction of £137.28.

Mitchells & Butlers Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of MAB stock opened at GBX 241 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 250.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 266.60. Mitchells & Butlers plc has a 52 week low of GBX 194.40 and a 52 week high of GBX 308. The stock has a market cap of £1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.61, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.56.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MAB. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 375 price target on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 280 to GBX 300 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 337.50.

About Mitchells & Butlers

Mitchells & Butlers is a leading operator of managed restaurants and pubs in the UK. It listed on the London Stock Exchange in April 2003 and is a member of the FTSE 250. Its restaurants and pubs have some of the highest average sales and profits per site in the industry and it operates the best portfolio of brands in the UK.

