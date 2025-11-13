Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK) Insider Acquires £49,720.58 in Stock

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:HIK – Get Free Report) insider Victoria Hull acquired 3,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,547 per share, for a total transaction of £49,720.58.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.3%

HIK opened at GBX 1,591.66 on Thursday. Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,522 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,360. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.53, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,720.57 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,886.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.82, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Get Hikma Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,360 price target on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 2,500 to GBX 2,400 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 3,100 to GBX 2,850 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 2,510 to GBX 2,300 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,170 target price on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,416.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

At Hikma we help put better health within reach, every day. By creating high-quality medicines and making them accessible to the people who need them, we help to shape a healthier world that enriches all our communities. We help deliver this by living our culture, delivering our strategy, and acting responsibly.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hikma Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hikma Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.