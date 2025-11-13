Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) Insider Buys £1,828.98 in Stock

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR – Get Free Report) insider Wendy Mars purchased 162 shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,129 per share, with a total value of £1,828.98.

On Tuesday, September 9th, Wendy Mars bought 170 shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,074 per share, with a total value of £1,825.80.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of LON:RR opened at GBX 1,152.50 on Thursday. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 12-month low of GBX 196.45 and a 12-month high of GBX 537.20. The stock has a market cap of £98.84 billion, a PE ratio of 42.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,138.12 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,006.23.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 1,000 to GBX 1,220 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 1,040 to GBX 1,245 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 240 to GBX 1,080 in a report on Monday, October 20th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 641 to GBX 1,101 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,161.50.

About Rolls-Royce Holdings plc

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc develops and delivers complex power and propulsion solutions for air, sea, and land in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Civil Aerospace, Defence, Power Systems, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

