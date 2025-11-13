Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) Insider Buys £1,828.98 in Stock

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR – Get Free Report) insider Wendy Mars purchased 162 shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,129 per share, with a total value of £1,828.98.
Wendy Mars also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, September 9th, Wendy Mars bought 170 shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,074 per share, with a total value of £1,825.80.
Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Stock Down 0.7%
Shares of LON:RR opened at GBX 1,152.50 on Thursday. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 12-month low of GBX 196.45 and a 12-month high of GBX 537.20. The stock has a market cap of £98.84 billion, a PE ratio of 42.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,138.12 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,006.23.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About Rolls-Royce Holdings plc
Rolls-Royce Holdings plc develops and delivers complex power and propulsion solutions for air, sea, and land in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Civil Aerospace, Defence, Power Systems, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.
