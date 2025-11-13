Dragonfly Energy (DFLI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Dragonfly Energy (NASDAQ:DFLI – Get Free Report) is expected to issue its Q3 2025 results after the market closes on Friday, November 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.71) per share and revenue of $15.9720 million for the quarter. Interested persons can check the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningsummary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, November 14, 2025 at 4:30 PM ET.
Dragonfly Energy (NASDAQ:DFLI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by $0.71. The business had revenue of $16.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.68 million. On average, analysts expect Dragonfly Energy to post $-6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-5 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Dragonfly Energy Price Performance
Shares of Dragonfly Energy stock opened at $0.87 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.52. Dragonfly Energy has a 1 year low of $0.15 and a 1 year high of $4.88. The company has a market capitalization of $74.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22 and a beta of -0.22.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About Dragonfly Energy
Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacturing and sale of deep cycle lithium-ion batteries for recreational vehicles, marine vessels, solar and off-grid residence industries, and industrial and energy storage markets. The company provides lithium power systems comprising solar panels, chargers and inverters, system monitoring, alternator regulators, accessories, and others.
