Netflix Stock to Split on Monday, November 17th (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) are scheduled to split on the morning of Monday, November 17th. The 10-1 split was announced on Thursday, October 30th. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, November 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $1,157.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $490.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,178.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,199.89. Netflix has a twelve month low of $809.33 and a twelve month high of $1,341.15.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The Internet television network reported $5.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.88 by ($1.01). Netflix had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 41.86%. The business had revenue of $11.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Netflix has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 5.450-5.450 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 24.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $1,500.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Phillip Securities downgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Netflix from $1,350.00 to $1,325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. KGI Securities upgraded Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,350.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Argus set a $1,410.00 price target on Netflix in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,340.22.

In other news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 2,027 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,095.68, for a total value of $2,220,943.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 12,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,003,886.08. The trade was a 13.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,172.51, for a total value of $3,048,526.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 3,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,327,734.41. This represents a 41.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 152,996 shares of company stock valued at $175,427,521. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the second quarter valued at about $7,929,645,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 128,553.9% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,881,129 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $6,536,466,000 after purchasing an additional 4,877,335 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Netflix during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,385,585,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC raised its position in Netflix by 343,058.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 2,463,876 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,299,450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Netflix by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,393,064 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,164,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236,251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

