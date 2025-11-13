Rezolve AI PLC (NASDAQ:RZLV) Receives $9.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Rezolve AI PLC (NASDAQ:RZLV – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.00.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Rezolve AI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 11th. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on Rezolve AI in a research report on Friday, August 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.50 target price for the company. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Rezolve AI from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Rezolve AI from $9.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Rezolve AI from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Rezolve AI Stock Down 5.3%

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rezolve AI in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in Rezolve AI in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Rezolve AI in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Rezolve AI in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, AXQ Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Rezolve AI during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 27.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ RZLV opened at $3.24 on Monday. Rezolve AI has a 52-week low of $1.07 and a 52-week high of $8.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.35 and a 200-day moving average of $3.56.

Rezolve AI Company Profile

Rezolve AI Plc operates in the mobile commerce industry with its cutting-edge engagement platform powered by artificial intelligence and machine learning. It develops AI-based mobile commerce and engagement solutions, simplifying the purchasing process by providing relevant information and facilitating seamless transactions with a single tap.

