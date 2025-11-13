Analysts Set ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) Price Target at $16.00

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ARR shares. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research raised ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,995,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $179,207,000 after buying an additional 3,147,068 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 17,311.3% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,019,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,540,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008,287 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 27.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,968,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,092,000 after acquiring an additional 426,536 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 4.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,698,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,045,000 after acquiring an additional 69,618 shares during the period. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 7.8% in the second quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,003,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,871,000 after acquiring an additional 72,793 shares during the period. 54.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ARR opened at $16.80 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 419.88 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.03. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a twelve month low of $13.18 and a twelve month high of $19.64.

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.03). ARMOUR Residential REIT had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 15.37%. The business had revenue of $210.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. Analysts expect that ARMOUR Residential REIT will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 17.1%. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s payout ratio is currently 7,200.00%.

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS) in the United States. Its securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable-rate home loans; and unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries, as well as money market instruments.

