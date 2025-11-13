SSE (LON:SSE) Trading 10.8% Higher – Should You Buy?

SSE plc (LON:SSE – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 10.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2,307 and last traded at GBX 2,187.37. 1,336,877,750 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 6,817% from the average session volume of 19,326,898 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,974.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on SSE shares. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,500 price target on shares of SSE in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,200 target price on shares of SSE in a research report on Friday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,425 price target on shares of SSE in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,230 price objective on shares of SSE in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,338.75.

Get SSE alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SSE

SSE Trading Up 10.8%

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,796.17 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,790.98. The firm has a market cap of £24.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.62.

SSE (LON:SSE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported GBX 36.10 EPS for the quarter. SSE had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 17.83%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SSE plc will post 163.8865004 EPS for the current year.

SSE Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SSE is an integrated energy group focused on regulated electricity networks and renewable energy with flexible generation.

Our strategy is to create value for shareholders and society in a sustainable way by developing, building, operating and investing in the electricity infrastructure and businesses needed in the transition to net zero.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SSE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.