Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.42 EPS

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.42, Zacks reports. Anterix had a net margin of 495.14% and a negative return on equity of 23.87%.
NASDAQ ATEX traded up $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.35. 242,749 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 181,179. Anterix has a 12-month low of $17.58 and a 12-month high of $42.91. The firm has a market cap of $343.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.79.
In other Anterix news, CEO Scott A. Lang acquired 4,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.28 per share, for a total transaction of $98,952.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 4,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,952. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 45.61% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Anterix from $67.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Anterix in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Anterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.
Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on commercializing its spectrum assets to enable the targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks and innovative broadband solutions. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with coverage throughout the United States, Alaska, Hawaii, and Puerto Rico.
