Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) CFO Jerome Wong Sells 11,288 Shares

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Free Report) CFO Jerome Wong sold 11,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total transaction of $54,182.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 26,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,843.20. The trade was a 30.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

EKSO stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.45. 86,719 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 117,336. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $14.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.88. Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.73 and a 1-year high of $14.97.

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.45. Ekso Bionics had a negative return on equity of 90.71% and a negative net margin of 70.74%.The company had revenue of $4.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ekso Bionics stock. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its stake in Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:EKSO Free Report ) by 18.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,042,382 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 316,733 shares during the quarter. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 7.03% of Ekso Bionics worth $823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.42% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Ekso Bionics in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $562.50.

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, sells, and rents exoskeleton products in the Americas, Germany, Poland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.

