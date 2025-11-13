Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.01), FiscalAI reports.

Savara Stock Down 4.8%

NASDAQ SVRA traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.12. 1,951,801 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,317,712. The stock has a market capitalization of $712.09 million, a PE ratio of -8.24 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 11.08, a quick ratio of 11.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Savara has a 12 month low of $1.89 and a 12 month high of $4.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.05.

Get Savara alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Savara

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Savara in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Savara by 52.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 13,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 4,626 shares during the period. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Savara during the second quarter valued at $33,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Savara by 14.2% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 51,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 6,449 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Savara during the second quarter worth $201,000. 87.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SVRA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Savara in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Savara from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Savara from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Savara in a report on Monday, October 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Savara from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.83.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Savara

Savara Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Savara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.