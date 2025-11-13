Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.01), FiscalAI reports.
Savara Stock Down 4.8%
NASDAQ SVRA traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.12. 1,951,801 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,317,712. The stock has a market capitalization of $712.09 million, a PE ratio of -8.24 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 11.08, a quick ratio of 11.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Savara has a 12 month low of $1.89 and a 12 month high of $4.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.05.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Savara
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Savara in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Savara by 52.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 13,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 4,626 shares during the period. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Savara during the second quarter valued at $33,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Savara by 14.2% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 51,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 6,449 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Savara during the second quarter worth $201,000. 87.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Savara Company Profile
Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.
