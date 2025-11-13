Franklin FTSE Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCA) Sets New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Franklin FTSE Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCA – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $46.42 and last traded at $46.36, with a volume of 7461 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.74.

Franklin FTSE Canada ETF Trading Up 1.4%

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.16 and a 200-day moving average of $42.71. The company has a market capitalization of $530.82 million, a P/E ratio of 19.67 and a beta of 0.93.

Institutional Trading of Franklin FTSE Canada ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FLCA. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Franklin FTSE Canada ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,455,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,264,000 after buying an additional 39,684 shares in the last quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE Canada ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 290,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,212,000 after purchasing an additional 8,462 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in Franklin FTSE Canada ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 120,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,489,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Franklin FTSE Canada ETF by 12.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 56,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,364,000 after purchasing an additional 6,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Franklin FTSE Canada ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 55,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter.

Franklin FTSE Canada ETF Company Profile

The Franklin FTSE Canada ETF (FLCA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Canada RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap Canadian stocks. FLCA was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

