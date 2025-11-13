Imagine Lithium (CVE:ILI) Trading Down 16.7% – Here’s Why

Shares of Imagine Lithium Inc. (CVE:ILI – Get Free Report) were down 16.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 111,700 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 372,015 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Imagine Lithium Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.02. The stock has a market cap of C$10.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 0.96.

Imagine Lithium Company Profile

Imagine Lithium Inc, a junior mineral exploration company, acquires, explores, and evaluates mineral properties in North America. It has 100% interest in its flagship project the Jackpot Lithium property located in Thunder Bay, Ontario. The company was formerly known as Infinite Ore Corp. and changed its name to Imagine Lithium Inc in February 2022.

