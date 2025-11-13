Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) Director Sells $23,442,668.16 in Stock

Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLAGet Free Report) Director Nechemia Jacob Peres sold 6,387,648 shares of Taboola.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.67, for a total value of $23,442,668.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ TBLA traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.17. 3,821,189 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,674,542. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.13 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Taboola.com Ltd. has a 1-year low of $2.50 and a 1-year high of $4.30.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC increased its position in Taboola.com by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,502 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Taboola.com in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Taboola.com in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Taboola.com during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Taboola.com during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TBLA. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Taboola.com in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Taboola.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. B. Riley upped their price objective on Taboola.com from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Taboola.com in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Taboola.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.50.

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in Israel, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.

