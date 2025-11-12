SoundThinking (NASDAQ:SSTI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

SoundThinking (NASDAQ:SSTI – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.09), FiscalAI reports. SoundThinking had a negative net margin of 9.74% and a negative return on equity of 13.76%. The firm had revenue of $25.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.97 million. SoundThinking updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

SoundThinking Trading Up 1.4%

SSTI traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $8.43. 102,363 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,761. SoundThinking has a fifty-two week low of $7.73 and a fifty-two week high of $19.43. The stock has a market cap of $107.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.67 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of SoundThinking from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. Zacks Research raised SoundThinking from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on SoundThinking from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of SoundThinking in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SoundThinking news, CEO Ralph A. Clark sold 16,161 shares of SoundThinking stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.80, for a total value of $190,699.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 588,638 shares in the company, valued at $6,945,928.40. The trade was a 2.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 18,925 shares of company stock valued at $223,967 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SoundThinking

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of SoundThinking during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in SoundThinking in the first quarter valued at about $127,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of SoundThinking by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of SoundThinking during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SoundThinking during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $263,000. 60.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SoundThinking

SoundThinking, Inc, a public safety technology company that provides transformative solutions and strategic advisory services for law enforcement and civic leadership. Its SafetySmart Platform, an integrated suite of data-driven tools that enable law enforcement and community violence prevention and health organizations to be efficient in public safety outcomes.

