Volex (LON:VLX) Stock Price Up 13.3% – Time to Buy?

Volex plc (LON:VLX – Get Free Report) rose 13.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 434.50 and last traded at GBX 422. Approximately 16,990,293 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 2,510% from the average daily volume of 650,925 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 372.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 430 price objective on shares of Volex in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 380 price target on shares of Volex in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Volex currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 395.

Get Volex alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on VLX

Volex Price Performance

Insider Activity at Volex

The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 359.85 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 337.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.83, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of £773.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 1.03.

In other news, insider John Wilson bought 89 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 335 per share, with a total value of £298.15. Company insiders own 34.98% of the company’s stock.

Volex Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Volex plc (AIM:VLX) is a driving force in integrated manufacturing for mission-critical applications and a global leader in power and data connectivity solutions. Our diverse operations support international blue-chip customers in five key end-markets: Electric Vehicles, Consumer Electricals, Medical, Complex Industrial Technology and Off-Highway.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Volex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.