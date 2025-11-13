Avalon Advanced Materials (TSE:AVL) Shares Down 7.7% – What’s Next?

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (TSE:AVL – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 7.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.06. 4,963,755 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 451% from the average session volume of 901,134 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.71, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 1.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.04. The stock has a market cap of C$48.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 0.74.

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc is a Canadian critical minerals development company focused on vertically integrating the Ontario lithium supply chain. The company is currently developing its Separation Rapids deposit near Kenora, ON. while continuing to advance other projects in its portfolio. In additional to extraction activities, Avalon is executing on its key strategic objective of constructing Ontario’s first midstream lithium hydroxide processing facility to bridge upstream lithium production and downstream EV battery manufacturing.

