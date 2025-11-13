Avalon Advanced Materials (TSE:AVL) Shares Down 7.7% – What’s Next?

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (TSE:AVL – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 7.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.06. 4,963,755 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 451% from the average session volume of 901,134 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.
Avalon Advanced Materials Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.71, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 1.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.04. The stock has a market cap of C$48.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 0.74.
Avalon Advanced Materials Company Profile
Avalon Advanced Materials Inc is a Canadian critical minerals development company focused on vertically integrating the Ontario lithium supply chain. The company is currently developing its Separation Rapids deposit near Kenora, ON. while continuing to advance other projects in its portfolio. In additional to extraction activities, Avalon is executing on its key strategic objective of constructing Ontario’s first midstream lithium hydroxide processing facility to bridge upstream lithium production and downstream EV battery manufacturing.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Avalon Advanced Materials
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- Rare Earth Stocks: The Truce That Isn’t a Truce
- Short Selling – The Pros and Cons
- Carving Up Profits: 3 Food Stocks on the Thanksgiving Table
- About the Markup Calculator
- C3.ai’s Reset: Why New Leadership Could Spark a Turnaround
Receive News & Ratings for Avalon Advanced Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalon Advanced Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.