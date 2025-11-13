FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FATBB) Announces Earnings Results

FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FATBB – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($3.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports.

FAT Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FATBB traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,636. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.59. FAT Brands has a fifty-two week low of $2.10 and a fifty-two week high of $8.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 0.97.

Get FAT Brands alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of FAT Brands in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, FAT Brands presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

About FAT Brands

(Get Free Report)

FAT Brands Inc, a multi-brand restaurant franchising company, acquires, develops, markets, and manages quick service, fast casual, casual dining, and polished casual dining restaurant concepts worldwide. It owns restaurant brands, including Round Table Pizza, Marble Slab Creamery, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Pretzelmaker, Fazoli's, Fatburger, Johnny Rockets, Elevation Burger, Yalla Mediterranean, Buffalo's Cafe and Buffalo's Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Ponderosa Steakhouse/Bonanza Steakhouse, Native Grill & Wings, Smokey Bones, and Twin Peaks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FAT Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FAT Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.