Petrel Resources (LON:PET) Shares Down 10.6% – Time to Sell?

Petrel Resources Plc (LON:PET – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 10.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.76 and last traded at GBX 0.76. 200,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 421,764 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.85.

Petrel Resources Stock Down 9.1%

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 0.92. The firm has a market cap of £1.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 0.57.

About Petrel Resources

(Get Free Report)

Petrel Resources Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration company. The company holds a 100% interest in the Frontier exploration license 3/14 located in Ireland. It also holds a 30% working interest in the Tano 2A Block covering an area of 1,532 square kilometers in Ghana; and holds interest in the Western Desert Block 6 located in Iraq.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Petrel Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petrel Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.