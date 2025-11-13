NowVertical Group (CVE:NOW) Shares Down 17.7% – What’s Next?

NowVertical Group Inc. (CVE:NOW – Get Free Report) dropped 17.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.26. Approximately 526,171 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 273% from the average daily volume of 140,967 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.31.
NowVertical Group Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of C$24.62 million, a PE ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 3.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.31 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.47.
NowVertical Group Company Profile
NowVertical Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a big data, analytics, and vertical intelligence company in the United States, Argentina, Brazil, Chile, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers NOW Fusion solution that creates a flexible distributed data processing pipeline; NOW DataBench solutions for data analytics; NOW Privacy solution, which reveals the risk across the entire data estate; and NOW SnowGraph solutions that provides one-to-many graph analytics framework.
