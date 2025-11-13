Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) VP Jerry Redondo Sells 1,594 Shares

Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO – Get Free Report) VP Jerry Redondo sold 1,594 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.83, for a total value of $149,565.02. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 67,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,311,850.27. This represents a 2.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Ducommun Stock Performance

Shares of DCO stock traded down $1.28 on Wednesday, hitting $96.13. 121,077 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,036. The company’s fifty day moving average is $93.72 and its 200 day moving average is $84.89. Ducommun Incorporated has a 1-year low of $51.76 and a 1-year high of $101.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 36.55 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.17.

Get Ducommun alerts:

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The aerospace company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. Ducommun had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 7.61%. The firm had revenue of $212.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ducommun Incorporated will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DCO. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Ducommun by 6,725.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ducommun by 618.8% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Traub Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ducommun in the second quarter worth $35,000. Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new position in Ducommun during the third quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ducommun in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. 92.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DCO shares. Zacks Research lowered Ducommun from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on Ducommun from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen cut Ducommun from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Ducommun from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ducommun currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Ducommun

About Ducommun

(Get Free Report)

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing services for products and applications used primarily in the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, printed circuit board assemblies, cable assemblies, wire harnesses, interconnect systems, lightning diversion strips, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ducommun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ducommun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.