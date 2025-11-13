Volex (LON:VLX) Trading Up 13.3% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Volex plc (LON:VLX – Get Free Report) were up 13.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 434.50 and last traded at GBX 422. Approximately 16,990,293 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 2,510% from the average daily volume of 650,925 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 372.50.
Analyst Ratings Changes
VLX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 380 price target on shares of Volex in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 430 price objective on shares of Volex in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Volex has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 395.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Volex
Volex Price Performance
Insider Activity at Volex
In other Volex news, insider John Wilson bought 89 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 335 per share, with a total value of £298.15. 34.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Volex Company Profile
Volex plc (AIM:VLX) is a driving force in integrated manufacturing for mission-critical applications and a global leader in power and data connectivity solutions. Our diverse operations support international blue-chip customers in five key end-markets: Electric Vehicles, Consumer Electricals, Medical, Complex Industrial Technology and Off-Highway.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Volex
- 3 Defense Stocks Set to Benefit From Increased Military Spending
- Rare Earth Stocks: The Truce That Isn’t a Truce
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- Carving Up Profits: 3 Food Stocks on the Thanksgiving Table
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- C3.ai’s Reset: Why New Leadership Could Spark a Turnaround
Receive News & Ratings for Volex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.