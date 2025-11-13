Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Toast (TOST)

Toast (NYSE: TOST) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

11/5/2025 – Toast was given a new $45.00 price target on by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada.

11/5/2025 – Toast was given a new $42.00 price target on by analysts at DA Davidson.

11/5/2025 – Toast had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $56.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/5/2025 – Toast had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $54.00 to $45.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/5/2025 – Toast had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wolfe Research. They now have a $48.00 price target on the stock.

11/5/2025 – Toast had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $55.00 to $50.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/5/2025 – Toast had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $52.00 to $43.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/24/2025 – Toast was given a new $47.00 price target on by analysts at Truist Financial Corporation.

10/23/2025 – Toast was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating.

10/22/2025 – Toast was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company to a “strong-buy” rating.

10/22/2025 – Toast is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock.

10/21/2025 – Toast is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock.

10/13/2025 – Toast had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $51.00 to $41.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/8/2025 – Toast had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

10/6/2025 – Toast had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $48.00 to $36.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/3/2025 – Toast was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/1/2025 – Toast had its price target lowered by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $50.00 to $42.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

9/27/2025 – Toast had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

9/22/2025 – Toast was given a new $48.00 price target on by analysts at Robert W. Baird.

9/22/2025 – Toast was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/14/2025 – Toast was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Insider Buying and Selling at Toast

In other news, President Stephen Fredette sold 7,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total value of $268,478.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president directly owned 898,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,949,771. This trade represents a 0.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Elena Gomez sold 9,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total transaction of $321,960.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 149,572 shares in the company, valued at $5,318,780.32. The trade was a 5.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 62,259 shares of company stock worth $2,299,020. 12.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

