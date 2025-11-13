Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WEST) COO William Ford Acquires 16,311 Shares

Westrock Coffee Company (NASDAQ:WEST – Get Free Report) COO William Ford bought 16,311 shares of Westrock Coffee stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.41 per share, for a total transaction of $71,931.51. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer owned 17,150 shares in the company, valued at $75,631.50. This represents a 1,944.10% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Westrock Coffee Stock Down 6.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:WEST traded down $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 724,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,476. Westrock Coffee Company has a fifty-two week low of $3.59 and a fifty-two week high of $8.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.87, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $371.26 million, a PE ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 0.47.

Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WEST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). Westrock Coffee had a negative return on equity of 98.07% and a negative net margin of 8.58%.The firm had revenue of $354.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.54 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Westrock Coffee Company will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NFC Investments LLC increased its position in Westrock Coffee by 2.0% during the third quarter. NFC Investments LLC now owns 4,089,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,876,000 after buying an additional 81,730 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Westrock Coffee by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,984,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,503,000 after acquiring an additional 14,707 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Westrock Coffee by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 290,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after acquiring an additional 5,653 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in Westrock Coffee by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 267,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in Westrock Coffee by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 263,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 19,455 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WEST. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Westrock Coffee from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Westrock Coffee in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Westrock Coffee from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.00.

Westrock Coffee Company, LLC operates as an integrated coffee, tea, flavors, extracts, and ingredients solutions provider in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Beverage Solutions, and Sustainable Sourcing & Traceability (SS&T). The Beverage Solutions segment provides various packaging, including branded and private label coffee in bags, fractional packs, and single serve cups, as well as extract solutions for applications in cold brew and ready-to-drink offerings.

