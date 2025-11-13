Scott Davis Sells 23,315 Shares of Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) Stock

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Free Report) CEO Scott Davis sold 23,315 shares of Ekso Bionics stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total transaction of $111,912.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 78,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $378,129.60. The trade was a 22.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Ekso Bionics Stock Performance

EKSO stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.45. The stock had a trading volume of 86,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,336. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.88. Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.73 and a 52-week high of $14.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $14.30 million, a PE ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 1.08.

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by $0.45. Ekso Bionics had a negative return on equity of 90.71% and a negative net margin of 70.74%.The business had revenue of $4.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ekso Bionics

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ekso Bionics stock. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its position in Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:EKSO Free Report ) by 18.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,042,382 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 316,733 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 7.03% of Ekso Bionics worth $823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.42% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Ekso Bionics in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $562.50.

Ekso Bionics Company Profile

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, sells, and rents exoskeleton products in the Americas, Germany, Poland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.

