Geiger Counter (LON:GCL) Trading Up 10.4% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Geiger Counter (LON:GCL – Get Free Report) rose 10.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 55 and last traded at GBX 55. Approximately 89,556 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 780,536 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 49.80.

Geiger Counter Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 57.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 48.12. The stock has a market capitalization of £61.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.54.

About Geiger Counter

(Get Free Report)

A closed-end investment company investing in uranium exploration and production stocks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Geiger Counter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geiger Counter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.