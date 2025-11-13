Cyrela Brazil Realty (OTCMKTS:CYRBY) Reaches New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Cyrela Brazil Realty SA (OTCMKTS:CYRBY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.94 and last traded at $6.94, with a volume of 503 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.5920.

Cyrela Brazil Realty Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 7.67 and a quick ratio of 7.67. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 0.84.

Get Cyrela Brazil Realty alerts:

Cyrela Brazil Realty (OTCMKTS:CYRBY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $371.89 million for the quarter. Cyrela Brazil Realty had a net margin of 19.65% and a return on equity of 16.52%.

About Cyrela Brazil Realty

Cyrela Brazil Realty SA Empreendimentos e Participações develops and constructs residential properties in Brazil. It also provides real estate services, such as construction management and technical consultancy services. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cyrela Brazil Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyrela Brazil Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.