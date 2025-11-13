Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Director Purchases $223,500.00 in Stock

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) Director John Replogle acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $74.50 per share, for a total transaction of $223,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 18,417 shares in the company, valued at $1,372,066.50. This represents a 19.46% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:CROX traded down $0.55 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.45. 1,689,822 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,849,305. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.63. Crocs, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.52 and a fifty-two week high of $122.84. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The textile maker reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.56. Crocs had a return on equity of 44.15% and a net margin of 5.72%.The firm had revenue of $996.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $960.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Crocs has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.820-1.92 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Crocs, Inc. will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CROX. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in Crocs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crocs by 541.8% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 353 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Crocs during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in Crocs in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Crocs by 120.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 448 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CROX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Crocs from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Crocs from $99.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on Crocs from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Crocs from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Crocs from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.42.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

