Defiance Leveraged Long + Income MSTR ETF (NASDAQ:MST) to Issue $0.07 Dividend

Defiance Leveraged Long + Income MSTR ETF (NASDAQ:MST – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 11th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0688 per share on Thursday, November 13th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 12th.
Defiance Leveraged Long + Income MSTR ETF Stock Down 7.0%
MST stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.70. 965,939 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 669,813. Defiance Leveraged Long + Income MSTR ETF has a twelve month low of $3.54 and a twelve month high of $24.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.96.
Defiance Leveraged Long + Income MSTR ETF Company Profile
