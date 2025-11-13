Insider Selling: AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) Director Sells 26,746 Shares of Stock

AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Free Report) Director Gary Fields sold 26,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.21, for a total transaction of $2,813,946.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 26,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,771,231.40. This trade represents a 50.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

AAON Stock Performance

Shares of AAON stock traded down $1.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $102.04. 859,997 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,033,233. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.10. AAON, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.00 and a 12-month high of $142.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.41 and a beta of 1.05.

Get AAON alerts:

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 10th. The construction company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $322.05 million during the quarter. AAON had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.70%. On average, analysts forecast that AAON, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AAON shares. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of AAON from $102.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Wall Street Zen lowered AAON from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Sunday, August 17th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of AAON in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Zacks Research upgraded AAON from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on AAON from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AAON currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.60.

Check Out Our Latest Report on AAON

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AAON

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in AAON during the third quarter worth about $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AAON by 96.5% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in AAON in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in AAON by 59.5% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 378 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in AAON by 27.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 569 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

About AAON

(Get Free Report)

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AAON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.