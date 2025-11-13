Javier Olivan Sells 517 Shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Stock

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) COO Javier Olivan sold 517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.00, for a total transaction of $326,227.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 6,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,369,044. The trade was a 6.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Javier Olivan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 3rd, Javier Olivan sold 517 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $656.00, for a total transaction of $339,152.00.

On Monday, October 27th, Javier Olivan sold 517 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $749.57, for a total value of $387,527.69.

On Monday, October 20th, Javier Olivan sold 517 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $721.30, for a total value of $372,912.10.

On Monday, October 13th, Javier Olivan sold 517 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $713.34, for a total value of $368,796.78.

On Monday, October 6th, Javier Olivan sold 517 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $704.81, for a total transaction of $364,386.77.

On Monday, September 29th, Javier Olivan sold 517 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $748.72, for a total transaction of $387,088.24.

On Monday, September 22nd, Javier Olivan sold 517 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $781.33, for a total value of $403,947.61.

On Monday, September 15th, Javier Olivan sold 517 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $757.47, for a total value of $391,611.99.

On Monday, September 8th, Javier Olivan sold 517 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $755.65, for a total value of $390,671.05.

On Tuesday, September 2nd, Javier Olivan sold 517 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $726.25, for a total value of $375,471.25.

Shares of NASDAQ META traded down $18.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $609.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,329,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,268,940. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $479.80 and a one year high of $796.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $721.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $705.05.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $7.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.74 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $51.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.34 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 30.89% and a return on equity of 39.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Meta Platforms has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is 9.28%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on META. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $980.00 price objective (up previously from $888.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. DA Davidson set a $825.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $675.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $837.00 to $802.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on Meta Platforms from $840.00 to $810.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-seven have issued a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $827.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 192,591,101 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $142,149,566,000 after buying an additional 1,532,568 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 1.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 86,925,674 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $64,158,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650,435 shares during the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 608,429.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 59,775,823 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $44,119,937,000 after purchasing an additional 59,766,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,575,209 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $37,902,948,000 after purchasing an additional 682,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $23,155,393,000. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

