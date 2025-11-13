James Daly Sells 30,000 Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Stock

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) Director James Daly sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total transaction of $671,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 4,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,397.17. The trade was a 88.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.7%
Shares of NASDAQ:ACAD traded up $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.13. 2,390,518 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,153,138. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.11. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.40 and a 52 week high of $26.65. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 0.80.
ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $278.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.52 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 21.80% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts predict that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 113.0% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 107.0% during the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 231.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,317 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,618 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.71% of the company’s stock.
ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases in the United States. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; and DAYBUE, a novel synthetic analog of the amino-terminal tripeptide of insulin-like growth factor 1 for treatment of Rett Syndrome.
