General Enterprise Ventures (OTCMKTS:GEVI) Announces Earnings Results

General Enterprise Ventures (OTCMKTS:GEVI – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. General Enterprise Ventures had a negative return on equity of 632.45% and a negative net margin of 1,377.37%.

General Enterprise Ventures Trading Down 0.5%

OTCMKTS GEVI traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $8.41. 5,949 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,810. General Enterprise Ventures has a 1-year low of $3.76 and a 1-year high of $17.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.87. The company has a market cap of $147.67 million, a P/E ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 8.05.

General Enterprise Ventures Company Profile

General Enterprise Ventures, Inc, engages in installing large home and facility proactive wildfire prevention systems. It offers CitroTech products for the prevention and spread of wildfires, as well as lumber treatments for fire prevention. The company was formerly known as General Entertainment Ventures, Inc and changed its name to General Enterprise Ventures, Inc in October 2021.

