General Enterprise Ventures (OTCMKTS:GEVI) Announces Earnings Results

General Enterprise Ventures (OTCMKTS:GEVI – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. General Enterprise Ventures had a negative return on equity of 632.45% and a negative net margin of 1,377.37%.
General Enterprise Ventures Trading Down 0.5%
OTCMKTS GEVI traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $8.41. 5,949 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,810. General Enterprise Ventures has a 1-year low of $3.76 and a 1-year high of $17.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.87. The company has a market cap of $147.67 million, a P/E ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 8.05.
General Enterprise Ventures Company Profile
